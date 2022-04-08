Left Menu

Lebanese banks welcome signing of staff-level agreement with IMF

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 08-04-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 19:11 IST
Lebanese banks welcome signing of staff-level agreement with IMF
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Lebanese banks' association welcomed on Friday the signing of a staff-level agreement by the government and the International Monetary Fund that should pave the way for a financial rescue package in return for a set of reforms.

The association said in a statement that it expects the restructuring plan to include "a fair allocation" of losses incurred by the banking sector on the government and the central bank, with the aim to maximize depositors’ recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022