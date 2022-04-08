Left Menu

Ruble on mend, Russia bank cuts interest rate

Russias central bank says its lowering a key interest rate, and said more cuts could be on the way.The decision indicates the bank thinks strict capital controls and other severe measures are stabilizing Russias currency and financial system despite intense pressure from Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.The bank said Friday it lowered its benchmark rate from 20 to 17, effective Monday.

PTI | London | Updated: 08-04-2022 20:59 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 20:59 IST
Russia's central bank says it's lowering a key interest rate, and said more cuts could be on the way.

The decision indicates the bank thinks strict capital controls and other severe measures are stabilizing Russia's currency and financial system despite intense pressure from Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

The bank said Friday it lowered its benchmark rate from 20% to 17%, effective Monday. It had raised the rate from 9.5% on Feb. 28 -- four days after the invasion -- as a way to support the ruble's plunging exchange rate. A currency collapse would worsen already high inflation for Russian shoppers by ballooning the cost of imported goods.

The rate increase shows how the central bank has managed to stabilize key aspects of the economy with severe controls, artificially propping up the ruble to allow it to rebound to levels seen before the invasion of Ukraine — even as the West piles on more sanctions.

