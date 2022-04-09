Left Menu

BKU-Chaduni asks farmers to make passage on toll plazas free for 3 hours on Apr 9

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-04-2022 01:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 01:13 IST
BKU-Chaduni asks farmers to make passage on toll plazas free for 3 hours on Apr 9
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana BKU (Chaduni) chief Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Friday asked the farmers to make passage of vehicles through various toll points free for three hours across the state on Saturday over various demands of the peasants.

In a video message on Friday evening, he appealed to the farmers to gather at toll points and make passage of vehicles through the toll plazas free for three hours from 10 am to 1 pm, he said.

Chaduni said a memorandum regarding the farmers’ demands, which include Rs 500 per quintal bonus on wheat purchase, will be given to the government officials concerned at the toll points.

''We have to give a memorandum demanding Rs 500 per quintal to the farmers on their wheat purchase. These memorandums have to be given to the government officials at toll points,'' Chaduni said in his message to the farmers.

He said the memorandum for bonus on wheat will be addressed to the prime minister while the toll plazas-related memorandums will be addressed to the Union minister of Road Transport and Highways.

During the farmers’ agitation against now repealed agri laws, toll collection at most points had remained suspended for nearly a year in Haryana as the protesters had camped at the toll booths.

Chaduni said the farmers will not be blocking any road during the call and he will also like to appeal to the toll plaza officials to cooperate with the peasants and make the toll free for three hours themselves.

Among other demands, Chaduni sought free passage facility to the vehicles of those living in the 15-km radius of the toll plazas and said recruitment of staff for functioning of toll plazas should be the locals and not from outside the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022