Left Menu

SRM Alumna conquers Antarctica through International Antarctic Expedition 2022

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is proud to announce that its alumna Maanasa Gopal is part of the Climate Force International Antarctica Expedition 2022. She reached her destination and has planted the SRMIST flag in Antarctica soil.

ANI | Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 09-04-2022 12:37 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 12:37 IST
SRM Alumna conquers Antarctica through International Antarctic Expedition 2022
SRM alumna Maanasa Gopal has planted SRMIST flag in Antarctica.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kattankulathur (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) is proud to announce that its alumna Maanasa Gopal is part of the Climate Force International Antarctica Expedition 2022. She reached her destination and has planted the SRMIST flag in Antarctica soil. She has joined the extraordinary youth representing other countries to work on climate policy, action, research, and awareness with global climate experts in Antarctica. Maanasa completed her B.Tech in Chemical Engineering in 2018.

Maanasa has been selected, after multiple rounds of interviews, out of the several thousand applicants from all over the world to join the top 100 young leaders. Maanasa has been solo-backpacking since the age of 20 across different countries such as Iran, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Korea, EU, Australia to name a few. Maanasa thanked SRMIST for sponsoring her journey and for providing constant encouragement. She said, "During my undergrad at SRMIST, I had a very conducive environment which helped me reach my goals. I was able to secure multiple internships abroad and a full-time job in Singapore right after my graduation. These opportunities shaped my life and I'm thankful for the support."

Maanasa currently runs a startup based out of Singapore under the selective Entrepass program and continues to make her alma mater proud. This young champ has already reached Antarctica and we wish her all the best in all her endeavours ahead. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States
4
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022