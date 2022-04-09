Left Menu

Egypt targets primary surplus at 1.3%, lowering budget deficit to 6.2% - statement

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-04-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 15:40 IST
Egypt targets primary surplus at 1.3%, lowering budget deficit to 6.2% - statement
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egypt targeted achieving a primary surplus at 1.3% and lowering the budget deficit to 6.2%, Finance Minister Mohamed Mail said on Saturday.

"We have achieved a strong growth of 9% in the first half and we target 5.7% by the end of June," he said in a finance ministry statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022