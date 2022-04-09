Egypt targets primary surplus at 1.3%, lowering budget deficit to 6.2% - statement
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-04-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Egypt targeted achieving a primary surplus at 1.3% and lowering the budget deficit to 6.2%, Finance Minister Mohamed Mail said on Saturday.
"We have achieved a strong growth of 9% in the first half and we target 5.7% by the end of June," he said in a finance ministry statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement