Delhi: 6 fire-fighters among 9 injured in blaze at factory

Six fire-fighters were among nine people who were injured while trying to douse a blaze at an electrical components manufacturing factory in Anand Parbat area here on Saturday, officials said. We got a call of the fire in a three storey building in street number 4, industrial area Anand Parbat, a senior police officer said.

Six firefighters were among nine people who were injured while trying to douse a blaze at an electrical components manufacturing factory in Anand Parbat area here on Saturday, officials said. It is suspected that the fire broke out after an LPG cylinder exploded at around 5:15 am, they said. Twelve fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the fire was doused by around 7:05 am, officials said. Six fire department personnel, a policeman, a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) official, and a local were injured in the incident, the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said. We got a call of the fire in a three-story building in street number 4, industrial area Anand Parbat, a senior police officer said. He said one Hukum Chand runs the manufacturing unit of electric appliances there. When the fire brigade staff, firm owner, and police reached the site and opened the main gate, a blast, probably in the air conditioner unit, took place. Glasses of windows up to the third floor got shattered in the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said. Six firefighters, one police constable from Anand Parvat, and one local security guard Mohit sustained injuries who were rushed to BLK and Jeewan Mala hospital, the DCP said. A crime team has been called and further efforts are on to know the cause of fire, police added.

