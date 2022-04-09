Maha: 466 corals seized from two passengers at Pune airport

Live corals were allegedly seized from the bags of two passengers at Pune international airport, a Customs official said on Saturday.

The seizure of 466 live coral specimens, which are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, was made on April 5, he said.

The corals are being looked after at the Taraporevala Aquarium in Mumba, the official added.

Corals are marine invertebrate colourful animals of a group called Cnidaria.

