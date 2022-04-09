Maha: 466 corals seized from two passengers at Pune airport
PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-04-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 22:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Live corals were allegedly seized from the bags of two passengers at Pune international airport, a Customs official said on Saturday.
The seizure of 466 live coral specimens, which are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, was made on April 5, he said.
The corals are being looked after at the Taraporevala Aquarium in Mumba, the official added.
Corals are marine invertebrate colourful animals of a group called Cnidaria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumba
- Customs
- Cnidaria
- Wildlife Protection Act
- Taraporevala Aquarium
Advertisement
ALSO READ
An Evergreen Filmstar - Anupam Kher, as the Chief Guest, Will Grace the Global Excellence Awards 2022 on 8th May 2022, Mumbai
Mumbai police launch 'Sunday Street' initiative
Mumbai: Man arrested for raping, impregnating 13-year-old
Finnair launches Mumbai-Helsinki direct flight; services to start from July
No free homes for MLAs in new Mumbai project: Maha minister