Left Menu

Maha: 466 corals seized from two passengers at Pune airport

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-04-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 22:00 IST
Maha: 466 corals seized from two passengers at Pune airport
  • Country:
  • India

Live corals were allegedly seized from the bags of two passengers at Pune international airport, a Customs official said on Saturday.

The seizure of 466 live coral specimens, which are protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, was made on April 5, he said.

The corals are being looked after at the Taraporevala Aquarium in Mumba, the official added.

Corals are marine invertebrate colourful animals of a group called Cnidaria.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022