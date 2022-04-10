Left Menu

UP: Driver of roadroller falls from vehicle, comes under its wheels

A man was killed after he fell from a roadroller and came under its rear wheel in Gopiganj here, police said on Sunday. Jaya Shankar Yadav 40, the vehicles driver, lost his balance after a high-tension electric wire fell on it, they said.

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 10-04-2022 16:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 16:31 IST
UP: Driver of roadroller falls from vehicle, comes under its wheels
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was killed after he fell from a roadroller and came under its rear wheel in Gopiganj here, police said on Sunday. Jaya Shankar Yadav (40), the vehicle's driver, lost his balance after a high-tension electric wire fell on it, they said. He was a contractual employee with the local municipality and was working on rural road project in the Gopiganj area, police said, adding that Jogendra, a labourer, who tried to save him, was injured. ''The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. Yadav was killed when he fell and came under the rear wheel of the road roller he was driving. He lost his balance and fell when a high-tension wire fell on the roadroller,'' Gopiganj Station House Officer (SHO) Brijesh Singh said. Jogendra was admitted to the district hospital, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global
4
Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

Researchers shed light on how cancer treatment affects nutrition

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022