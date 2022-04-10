UP: Driver of roadroller falls from vehicle, comes under its wheels
A man was killed after he fell from a roadroller and came under its rear wheel in Gopiganj here, police said on Sunday. Jaya Shankar Yadav 40, the vehicles driver, lost his balance after a high-tension electric wire fell on it, they said.
- Country:
- India
A man was killed after he fell from a roadroller and came under its rear wheel in Gopiganj here, police said on Sunday. Jaya Shankar Yadav (40), the vehicle's driver, lost his balance after a high-tension electric wire fell on it, they said. He was a contractual employee with the local municipality and was working on rural road project in the Gopiganj area, police said, adding that Jogendra, a labourer, who tried to save him, was injured. ''The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon. Yadav was killed when he fell and came under the rear wheel of the road roller he was driving. He lost his balance and fell when a high-tension wire fell on the roadroller,'' Gopiganj Station House Officer (SHO) Brijesh Singh said. Jogendra was admitted to the district hospital, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gopiganj area
- Gopiganj
- Yadav
- Jaya Shankar Yadav
- Jogendra
- Brijesh Singh
ALSO READ
Akhilesh Yadav elected as Leader of Opposition in UP Assembly
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav elected unanimously as leader of SP legislature party at meeting of newly-elected MLAs.
Akhilesh Yadav set to lead opposition charge in UP Assembly
Shivpal Yadav miffed with Akhilesh for no invitation for MLA meet, SP says allies' meeting later
Akhilesh Yadav elected as legislature party leader by Samajwadi Party MLAs