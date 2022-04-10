Left Menu

Thane: Fire in local train's coach doused, no report of injuries

PTI | Thane | Updated: 10-04-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 18:35 IST
A fire broke out in the rear motorman coach of a suburban train at Thane railway station on Sunday, an official said.

The fire in the Titwala-CST train's brake system was doused soon after and there were no reports of anyone getting injured, said Avinash Sawant of the civic Regional Disaster Management Cell.

Train traffic was affected for some 15 minutes due to the incident, which took place at 12:30pm on platform number 6, he added.

