10 students on way to Pune school injured after truck hits their auto-rickshaw

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-04-2022 11:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 11:06 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least 10 students were injured after a mini-truck hit their auto-rickshaw on the outskirts of Pune city in Maharashtra while they were on the way to school on Monday morning, police said.

The auto-rickshaw driver also received injuries in the accident that took place around 7.30 am near Urali Kanchan area, they said.

The students, aged between 11 and 15 years, were going to the Mahatma Gandhi School when the truck hit their vehicle from the rear side, Yavat police station's inspector Narayan Pawar said.

The injured students and the auto-rickshaw driver were rushed to a private hospital for treatment, he said.

After the accident, the truck driver ran away from the spot and efforts were on to nab him, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

