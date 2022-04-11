Left Menu

Ukraine says nine humanitarian corridors agreed for Monday

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 11-04-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 13:04 IST
Iryna Vereshchuk Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Nine humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from Ukraine's besieged eastern regions have been agreed for Monday between Kyiv and Moscow, including five in the Luhansk region, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

The planned corridors include one for people evacuating by private transport from the city of Mariupol, Vereshchuk said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

