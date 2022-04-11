Preetisheel Singh D'souza triumphs with 8th box-office blockbuster in 5 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI/PNN): For a technician working behind-the-scenes for movies, box-office success is the ultimate stamp of appreciation. And character designer Preetisheel Singh D'souza of Da Makeup Lab seems to attract success like a luck magnet.

Just look at the long list of hits and blockbusters. She has given eight megahits in the last five years. Recent blockbusters include Padmaavat (2018), Andhadhun (2018), Chhichhore (2019), Housefull 4 (2019), Bigil (Tamil) (2019), Master (Tamil) (2021), Pushpa: The Rise (Telugu with dubbed versions in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi) (2021) and most recently, Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022). All these films, for which Preetisheel has provided the makeup and prosthetics, have broken various box-office records. But the list doesn't end there! Her other huge successes in the last five years include names like 102 Not Out (2018), Bala (2019), Pati Patni Aur Woh (2019) and Panga (2020).

As if these too are not enough, she has been part of many commercial successes earlier too. The list includes Haider (2014), Brothers (2015), Talvar (2015), Bajirao Mastani (2015), Shivaay (2016), Mom (2017) and Aval (Tamil) (The House Next Door in Hindi) (2017). For the record, Preetisheel won the National Film Award for Best Makeup for her very first film Nanak Shah Fakir.

Along with her partner-husband Mark D'souza, she runs India's No. 1 hair; makeup and prosthetics outfit Da Makeup Lab in the posh Mumbai locality of Versova. Plus, with more and more interesting films like Chup, Cobra, OMG 2 and Ram Setu coming up for release, Preetisheel's success streak shows no signs of slowing down. This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)