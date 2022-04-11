BLS International Services Ltd Board to consider issue of bonus shares

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] April 11 (ANI/PNN): BLS International Services Ltd has announced that the Board of Directors of the company will meet on April 13 to consider the issue of bonus shares to equity shareholders of the company. BLS International Services Limited ("BLS International"), a trusted global tech-enabled services partner for governments and citizens, having an impeccable reputation for setting benchmarks in the domain of visa, passport, consular, citizen, e-governance, attestation, biometric, e-visa and retail services since 2005. The company is recognized as "India's Most Valuable Companies" by Business Today Magazine, "Best under a Billion" company by Forbes Asia and ranked amongst "Fortune India's Next 500 companies".

The company works with over 46 client governments including Diplomatic Missions, Embassies & Consulates and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security. The Company now has an extensive network of more than 12,287 centers globally with a robust strength of over 15,000 employees and associates that provide consular, biometric and citizen services. BLS has processed over 52 million applications till date globally. BLS International is the only listed company in India in this domain with operations spread across 66 countries.

