Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 14:02 IST
- Country:
- India
Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 2 to Rs 3,027 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by a firm spot demand.
On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for April delivery traded up by Rs 2 or 0.07 per cent to Rs 3,027 per quintal with an open interest of 5,910 lots.
Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices.
