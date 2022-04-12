Cottonseed oil cake futures rise on fresh bets

Cottonseed oil cake prices on Tuesday increased by Rs 2 to Rs 3,027 per quintal in futures trade as speculators created fresh positions driven by a firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for April delivery traded up by Rs 2 or 0.07 per cent to Rs 3,027 per quintal with an open interest of 5,910 lots.

Marketmen said raising of positions by participants amid a rising demand from cattle-feed makers mainly influenced cottonseed oil cake prices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)