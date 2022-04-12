Sodexo BRS India celebrates 25 years of success through innovation, digitalization and trust

New Delhi [India], April 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Founded in Marseille by the visionary Pierre Bellon in 1966, Sodexo is a global leader in services for enhancing the Quality of Life for everyone. Currently operating in 55 countries, Sodexo serves over 100 million people globally. In India, with a network of over 5 million merchants spread across 1,700+ cities and towns, Sodexo BRS has become a name synonymous with Employee Benefit Solutions.

The organisation offers a comprehensive suite of 100% digital, employee benefit solutions, all managed via a single app. Shortly after establishing itself as a pioneer in the meal benefit space after its launch in 1997, Sodexo entered the employee rewards and gifting space and launched its gifting solutions in association with national & regional retail brands and several other small-format stores. Today, the company offers a complete range of Digital Employee Benefit Solutions including New Age Benefits like Wellness, Learning, Business Communication, etc.

Over a decade later, in 2009, the organisation received its PPI license from the Reserve Bank of India. Completely digitizing in 2016, Sodexo has been constantly growing and innovating, maintaining its position as India's foremost employee benefits provider. "The journey of 25 years of contributing to improving the Quality of Life has been fulfilling. Building on our values of service spirit, team spirit, and spirit of progress, we today serve more than 3 million consumers across 11,000+ clients pan-India. We have been agile enough to understand and lead the way by continuously innovating and expanding our digital solutions and offerings to suit increasingly diverse needs. Our employee benefits solutions are futuristic with robust compliance and strong IT security support. We will continue to focus on bringing to the market new-age benefits to address evolving consumer requirements," stated Anish Sarkar, CEO Sodexo BRS India.

To mark the celebration of this major milestone in India, the organisation has committed to provide 25,000 Mid-Day Meals for underprivileged school children through The Akshay Patra Foundation. It is pledging 2,500 trees in partnership with WWF India. To appreciate the patronage of its 3 million consumers in India, Sodexo is offering exclusive discounts of 25% and above on some of the largest brands in the country. It is also running multiple contests for consumers who can win exciting prizes such as gift cards and smartphones. The Sodexo Group works towards creating a better every day for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo Benefits and Rewards Services India is a trusted Employee Experience Partner to 11,000+ companies across the public and private sectors for 25 years. We deliver personalized solutions to meet the diverse needs of organizations for driving employee engagement and productivity.

Sodexo's innovative, digital Multi-Benefit platform helps organizations deliver all employee benefits like fuel, telecom, learning & development, health & wellness, and much more on a single card and app. Sodexo's meal benefit offerings include the iconic Meal Pass and Cafeteria Pass. The company's Gifting & Recognition offerings include the Premium Pass Celebrations card for festivals & special occasions and Premium Pass Rewards card for ongoing rewards and recognition programs. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

