Left Menu

Bharat Serums and Vaccines to invest Rs 200 crore in Genome Valley

Biopharmaceutical firm Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) on Tuesday said it would invest Rs 200 crore in the development of injectable and vaccine manufacturing facility at Genome Valley, India's first organised cluster for Life Sciences R&D and clean manufacturing activities.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-04-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 17:35 IST
Bharat Serums and Vaccines to invest Rs 200 crore in Genome Valley
Telangana's Minister for Industry and Commerce KT Rama Rao in a meeting with Bharat Serums and Vaccines officials. (Twitter/KTR). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Biopharmaceutical firm Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) on Tuesday said it would invest Rs 200 crore in the development of injectable and vaccine manufacturing facility at Genome Valley, India's first organised cluster for Life Sciences R&D and clean manufacturing activities. The facility will produce women health products, rabies vaccines, immunoglobulins, hormones, among others.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited Sanjiv Navangul met Telangana's Minister for Industry and Commerce KT Rama Rao to discuss the investment plan, according to a statement released by Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited. "I and delighted to announce the entry of Bharat Serums in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. Telangana is known as the 'Vaccine Capital of the World' and Life Sciences capital of the Country. Entry of Bharat Serums Vaccines further highlights the strength of the life sciences sector in our state," Rao was quoted as saying in the press statement released by the company.

"The Government of Telangana will extend all the support required by Bharat Serums and will also partner with BSV in areas like improving women's health," the minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

Dream-walking towards the planetoid bomb

 United States
2
Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

Hubble snaps a faraway galaxy that contains supermassive black hole

 Global
3
Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanctions threaten Russia launches; Space station's first all-private astronaut team was welcomed aboard orbiting platform and more

Science News Roundup: Capacity crunch may abort U.S. satellite boom as sanct...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022