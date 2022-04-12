Left Menu

Spectrum prices recommended are rational, based on scientific calculation: Trai Chief

Amid the industrys concerns over less-than-expected price cuts, Trai Chairman PD Vaghela on Tuesday asserted that the regulators recommendations of a 39 per cent drop in spectrum prices are rational, attractive and backed by scientific calculations.Vaghela told PTI that in view of the huge market potential of 5G, he is confident that the telecom industry will actively take part in the auction.The chairman expressed hope that the recommended reserve prices will attract bidders in the forthcoming auction.

Amid the industry's concerns over less-than-expected price cuts, Trai Chairman PD Vaghela on Tuesday asserted that the regulator's recommendations of a 39 per cent drop in spectrum prices are rational, attractive and backed by ''scientific calculations''.

Vaghela told PTI that in view of the huge market potential of 5G, he is confident that the telecom industry will actively take part in the auction.

The chairman expressed hope that the recommended reserve prices will attract bidders in the forthcoming auction. He also said that the ease of doing business, extensive stakeholder inputs, and facilitating the proliferation of 5G in the country have been the most important drivers for Trai's latest stance. Setting the stage for the rollout of 5G services, telecom regulator Trai on Monday recommended a mega auction plan valued at over Rs 7.5 lakh crore at the base price across multiple bands for radiowaves allocated over 30 years.

