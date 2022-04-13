Left Menu

Biden renews push for sustainable aviation fuel tax credit

Reuters | Updated: 13-04-2022 02:17 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 02:17 IST
Biden renews push for sustainable aviation fuel tax credit

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday made a new push for new tax credits for sustainable aviation fuel, a key part of reducing carbon emissions from air travel.

Biden last year called for tax incentives for low carbon jet fuel, made from waste and vegetable oils as part of a spending package that is stalled in Congress. The White House is targeting 20% lower aviation emissions by 2030 and those incentives are crucial to making the fuel competitive.

"We brought together the government agencies, aircraft manufacturers, airlines, fuel producers, airports," Biden said at an event Iowa, arguing the push would result in "advanced, cleaner and more sustainable fuels for American aviation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022