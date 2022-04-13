Left Menu

FTSE 100 slips as UK inflation hits 3-decade high, Tesco slides

UK shares fell on Wednesday after data showed inflation last month rose to its highest since March 1992, intensifying a cost-of-living squeeze faced by households, while Tesco slipped to the bottom of FTSE 100 after a profit warning.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-04-2022 12:51 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 12:50 IST
FTSE 100 slips as UK inflation hits 3-decade high, Tesco slides
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK shares fell on Wednesday after data showed inflation last month rose to its highest since March 1992, intensifying a cost-of-living squeeze faced by households, while Tesco slipped to the bottom of FTSE 100 after a profit warning. The blue-chip index edged 0.1% lower, while the domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index declined 0.3%.

Tesco fell 4.8% after Britain's biggest retailer warned its profit would fall in the current year due to the tough economic conditions and pressure on consumers. Consumer staple stocks Unilever and Diageo dragged the FTSE 100 lower, but a rise in AstraZeneca and miners limited losses.

Official figures showed British consumer price inflation (CPI) jumped to 7% in March, sharper than a forecast of 6.7% increase, and ramping up pressure on the Bank of England to accelerate its monetary policy tightening. Core CPI, which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, also rose to 5.7% last month from 5.2% in February. Hammerson slid 4.5% after JP Morgan downgraded the mall operator's stock to "underweight" from "neutral" on risks from higher borrowing costs and a deteriorating consumer outlook.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
2
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
3
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India
4
SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

SC stays conviction of Hardik Patel in rioting and arson case

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022