FTSE 100 slips as UK inflation hits 3-decade high, Tesco slides

UK shares fell on Wednesday after data showed inflation last month rose to its highest since March 1992, intensifying a cost-of-living squeeze faced by households, while Tesco slipped to the bottom of FTSE 100 after a profit warning. The blue-chip index edged 0.1% lower, while the domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index declined 0.3%.

Tesco fell 4.8% after Britain's biggest retailer warned its profit would fall in the current year due to the tough economic conditions and pressure on consumers. Consumer staple stocks Unilever and Diageo dragged the FTSE 100 lower, but a rise in AstraZeneca and miners limited losses.

Official figures showed British consumer price inflation (CPI) jumped to 7% in March, sharper than a forecast of 6.7% increase, and ramping up pressure on the Bank of England to accelerate its monetary policy tightening. Core CPI, which excludes food, energy, alcohol and tobacco prices, also rose to 5.7% last month from 5.2% in February. Hammerson slid 4.5% after JP Morgan downgraded the mall operator's stock to "underweight" from "neutral" on risks from higher borrowing costs and a deteriorating consumer outlook.

