Govt committed to provide seamless connectivity in Andaman and Nicobar Islands: Gadkari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 13:59 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
The government is committed to build safer all-weather roads to provide seamless connectivity in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday.

The road transport and highways minister in a series of tweets said, the Beodnabad to Ferrargunj section of NH-4 in Andaman and Nicobar Islands was completed in 2019.

Gadkari said the 26-km stretch, constructed at a cost of Rs 170 crore, was envisaged under the ambitious Andaman & Nicobar Islands Dweep Connectivity Programme.

The minister said it has improved access and ensured seamless traffic movement from Port Blair to other towns of Andaman districts.

NH-4, the 'Andaman Trunk Road' is the lifeline of the islands and is playing an important role in the socio-economic development of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

