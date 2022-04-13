Century Real Estate Clocks Highest Ever Residential Sales and Collections in FY22

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India • 48% growth YoY due to project deliveries and consumer confidence • Strengthens commercial portfolio with 2 mn. sq. ft. of upcoming developments Century Real Estate, a leading developer and one of the largest landowners in South India, today announced that it has achieved its highest ever sales and collections in FY22. With net sales growing 22% YoY, the company has registered a 48% growth in collections this year owing this increase to the record pace of construction in new projects, older projects nearing delivery, and strong consumer confidence.

Its flagship luxury project, Century Ethos, witnessed an 81% increase in sales and a 255% increase in collections from the last financial year. The project has seen consistently high demand even with a price increase of 10% in Q4. In the plotted development segment, Century Real Estate has seen massive demand with its Century Seasons and Century Greens Phase 2 selling out within two quarters of their launch.

Speaking on the occasion, Ravindra Pai, Managing Director, Century Real Estate, said, “We had our best-ever performance in FY22. 72% of our saleable inventory was sold this year, an accomplishment made possible due to our customers’ immense trust and confidence in us. Buoyed by the response we are receiving for our high-quality offerings, we are looking forward to bringing in at least eight new projects and phase launches in the coming financial year. With our residential segment having made its mark, we now aim to strengthen our commercial portfolio. In fact, we have 2 million sq. ft. of commercial developments to come up in the next 2 years.” With self-developed projects worth Rs. 2,000 crores and joint ventures worth Rs. 1,500 crores under construction, Century Real Estate is set to strengthen its focus on commercial developments. In 2020, it partnered with Godrej Fund Management for its commercial business park project, Century Downtown. Furthermore, in 2021, it entered a joint venture with Prestige Estates to develop a 2.5 mn. sq. ft. office park in Bengaluru.

The company has also undertaken significant strides on its journey towards digital transformation.

“We have leveraged leading CRM software, SFDC, to reshape our marketing, pre-sales, and sales processes. With the slew of new developments coming up, we shall continue our focus on bringing in the best talent and creating an ecosystem of excellence to fuel the next phase of our growth,” said Maninder Chhabra, CSO and Head - Sales, Marketing & CRM, Century Real Estate.

Century Real Estate currently has 3.1 mn. sq. ft. of area under construction across nine locations and has an additional 2.1 mn. sq. ft. of residential projects nearing completion. In the upcoming year, the company has over eight new launches coming up across its plotted, aspirational, and luxury segments.

About Century Real Estate Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd. is a leading developer based out of Bengaluru and one of the largest landowners in South India. With over 3,000 acres of land bank and over 20 mn. sq. ft. of residential and commercial assets under construction, the company represents more than $3 billion in asset value. Their development portfolio of over 20 million sq. ft. includes hotels, office buildings, residences, educational institutions, and integrated townships. Over the years, the company has evolved into an integrated real estate solutions provider and has partnered with other leading real estate players for several projects. For more information, please visit https://www.centuryrealestate.in/ PWR PWR

