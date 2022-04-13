Left Menu

Maha: 16 injured as two buses collide near Alibaug

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 17:59 IST
At least 16 persons were injured in a collision between two buses on Alibaug-Revdanda road in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Wednesday morning, police said.

The two vehicles - a state transport bus going towards Mumbai from Murud in the district and another bus carrying employees of a private company - collided head-on near Bagmala village located around 12 kms from here, they said.

Fourteen of the injured persons are passengers of the ST bus, while two others are drivers of both the vehicles, police said, adding that all of them were admitted to the civil hospital in Alibaug. The movement of traffic on the route was affected for some time as it had to be kept shut.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

