Adani Green Energy becomes 8th most valued firm; overtakes Bajaj Finance, HDFC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 18:20 IST
Adani Green Energy on Wednesday became the eighth most valued firm in the country with a market valuation of Rs 4.48 lakh crore after overtaking Bajaj Finance and HDFC.

The company had on Monday entered the list of top-10 valued firms.

Adani Green Energy commanded a market valuation of Rs 4,48,050.99 crore on BSE to take the eighth spot on the top-10 list.

Shares of the company jumped 2.70 per cent to settle at Rs 2,864.75 on BSE. During the day, it rallied 5.75 per cent to Rs 2,950.

The company went past Bajaj Finance and HDFC to climb to the eighth position.

The market capitalisation of Bajaj Finance is at Rs 4,43,685.79 crore, while HDFC had a valuation of Rs 4,31,028.49 crore.

Shares of Adani Green have rallied 115.75 per cent so far this year.

Reliance Industries Ltd with a market valuation of Rs 17,26,714.05 crore is the country's most valued firm, followed by TCS (Rs 13,39,688.48 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 8,12,338.57 crore), Infosys (Rs 7,35,611.35 crore), ICICI Bank (Rs 5,29,739.59 crore), Hindustan Unilever Ltd (Rs 5,05,737.77 crore), State Bank of India (Rs 4,61,848.65 crore), Adani Green Energy (Rs 4,48,050.99 crore), Bajaj Finance (Rs 4,43,685.79 crore) and HDFC (Rs 4,31,028.49 crore).

