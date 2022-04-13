Gahlot flags off 80 AC low-floor CNG buses

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday flagged-off 80 new air-conditioned low-floor CNG buses from Rajghat Cluster Bus Depot here and said his government is committed to make public transport ''strong and accessible''.

Later in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is strengthening the bus network and will fulfil all the promises made to the people of Delhi. According to officials, these newly-inducted buses are equipped with modern facilities like panic button, GPS and are disable-friendly.

These buses also have Intelligent Transport System (ITS) through which all these buses can be monitored on real time basis, they said. These public transport vehicles also have 'bus kneeling with ramp' feature for differently-abled people and also are equipped with fire detection and suppression system, officials said.

''Congratulations Delhiites. Today, 80 low-floor AC buses were added to the fleet of public buses. We are continuously strengthening the bus network in Delhi. Will fulfil all the promises made to the people of Delhi,'' Kejriwal said on Twitter.

Flagging-off the buses, Gahlot said these are modern and environment friendly vehicles and will help in reducing pollution in the city.

''We had already crossed the mark of 7,000 buses recently (last month). With the induction of these 80 buses, the number of buses has now reached an all-time high of 7,081. ''These buses are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including safety features for women passengers. We are keen towards providing Delhiites a world-class public transport system,'' Gahlot said.

He further said the AAP government is committed to make Delhi's public transport service ''strong and accessible''.

Officials said with the induction of these 80 low-floor AC CNG buses, the public transport bus fleet size has grown to 7,081, the highest in Delhi so far.

Later in a statement, the government said currently cluster buses are plying on 328 city routes and these 80 buses will be deployed on nine additional routes.

''These buses are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities like GPS units for live tracking of the bus with two way communication with control room,'' the statement said.

In January, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had flagged-off 100 low floor AC CNG buses and one prototype e-bus from Rajghat Depot in Gahlot's presence.

Gahlot had then said the government is making efforts to bring 300 e-buses by April this year.

