Assam: Five of family killed as SUV hits railing on NH 27

Five members of a family, including a person returning home from Kuwait, were killed and five others critically injured when the SUV they were travelling in skidded and hit the railing on National Highway 27 in Assam's Hojai district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place at Bheloguri in Doboka police station area when the driver of the SUV coming from Guwahati airport lost control over the vehicle and hit the railing on the four-lane highway, an officer said.

Four passengers died on the spot, and one later succumbed to the injuries while being taken to the hospital.

Five other critically injured people were admitted to a local hospital and later shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, he said.

The deceased were identified as driver Helal Uddin, Afrid Alam, Minhaz Uddin, Nazim Uddin, who returned from Kuwait, and Nifa Zinnat, a child.

The family, hailing from Kapahbari village in Hojai district, were returning home after receiving Nazim Uddin at Guwahati airport.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)