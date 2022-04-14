Russian gov't will discuss giving subsidies to airlines, airports - Interfax

The Russian government will on Thursday discuss giving subsidies to airlines and airports to help them cope with the economic damage caused by western sanctions, Interfax news agency said.

Airlines will be able to receive compensation for lost revenues stemming from forced flight cancellations while the state will support 11 airports in central and southern Russia, Interfax said. The sanctions have banned the supply of spare parts to Russian airlines, making maintenance more complicated,

