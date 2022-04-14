Reports into cycle trails and cycle tourism released

New Zealand's iconic cycle trails are experiencing a boom in popularity and new research shows they are driving economic activity in the regions as well as benefits for health and wellbeing.

Tourism Minister Stuart Nash has released two reports into cycle trails and cycle tourism. The first report analyses the 22 Great Rides in the Ngā Haerenga cycle trail network. The second report provides insights into cycle tourism trends here and in Australia.

"Cycle trails and cycle tourism not only benefit the health of cyclists and walkers, they are boosting local economies to further accelerate the recovery," said Stuart Nash.

"The 22 Great Rides of the Ngā Haerenga cycle trails network have enjoyed a surge in use from people on bikes and on foot, with almost 2.19 million trips in the year to 30 June 2021.

"It is an increase of more than 204,000 trips annually, or 10.3 per cent growth in trail usage. The report compares June 2020 to June 2021 data with research from the year February 2019 to February 2020, when there were 1.98 million trips.

"Following the border closure in 2020, Kiwi families increasingly took to their bikes and to walking in the great outdoors. There was a corresponding surge in spending and economic activity in the regions.

"The number of visitor nights in accommodation providers along the Great Rides cycle trails was 3.62 million in the year to June 2021. It was an annual increase of 560,000 visitor nights, representing growth of 18 per cent.

"Visitor spending attributed to the Great Rides cycle trails was $951 million in the year to June 2021, an increase of $226 million, or an impressive 31 percent growth in economic activity.

"Cyclists and walkers are spending more on regional accommodation, food, beverage and hospitality providers, and associated tourism and leisure activities like transport or cultural events. Cycle trails are bringing a direct economic contribution to the regions.

"Cycle trails and cycle tourism are incredibly popular with Kiwis, whether they live locally or are exploring further afield. Cyclists and walkers appear to have taken to heart the Tourism NZ promotion to 'do something new, New Zealand.'

"The research estimated a total of $11 million of health benefits for those using the Great Rides, and many cyclists reporting an improved sense of wellbeing and mental health, increased appreciation of the natural environment, and improved physical fitness.

"Around 43 per cent of the funding for the Ngā Haerenga Great Rides comes from central government, including the Conservation Department, Waka Kotahi, and MBIE. Local government provides around 33 per cent, and the remainder comes from private sources.

"The second report, Cycle Tourism Insights, shows around 27 percent of Kiwi adults participate in cycle tourism and a further 18 per cent are interested in a cycle holiday in the next two years. The potential local cycle tourism market totals 1.8 million people.

"The re-opening of the Australian tourism market provides a prime opportunity to develop cycle tourism in New Zealand.

"An estimated 21 per cent of adult Australians already participate in cycle tourism, while a further 13 per cent are interested in a cycle holiday in the next two years. The potential Australian cycle tourism market totals around 6.9 million people.

"The cycle trails in New Zealand are world-leading and the network in the lower half of the South Island is especially impressive.

"Opportunities to develop the market include better options for those with disabilities and their families, bike-packers, a low carbon tourism option, better-connected destinations, and improved accommodation, eateries, toilets, and cycle services on some trails.

"A lot of work goes into maintaining a Great Ride. They're run by trail managers backed by around 800 volunteers and a very supportive NZ Cycle Trails Inc. and its Board. They do a great job planting native trees, fencing waterways and protecting native species through pest management work. They can be proud of this evaluation report," Stuart Nash said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)