China stocks rise as cabinet promises timely cut in reserve requirement ratio

Chinese stocks rose on Thursday, after the cabinet said Beijing would use timely cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratios (RRR) and other policy tools to support the economy, amid the worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years. The CSI300 index rose 0.7% to 4,169.21 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.7% to 3,210.08.

The Hang Seng index added 0.4% to 21,453.69. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index gained 0.7% to 7,363.40. ** The State Council said on Wednesday China would step up financial support for the real economy, especially industries and small firms hit by the pandemic, and will lower financing costs.

** "It is very likely that the PBoC could cut RRR by 50bp for most banks in the next several days," said Nomura in a note. "These monetary measures and other policies are likely to have little positive impact. In our view, refining and adjusting the ZCS (zero-COVID strategy) is key to a growth recovery." ** Mainland China reported 29,411 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, of which 3,020 were symptomatic and 26,391 were asymptomatic.

** However, President Xi Jinping said China must not relax COVID control and prevention measures, state radio reported. ** U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said China should help end Russia's "heinous war" in Ukraine or face a loss of its standing in the world.

** Consumer staples climbed 2.8%, with liquor makers up 4%, while tourism firms added 2.4%. ** Coal stocks gained 3.2%, brokerage firms rose 2%, and automobliles went up 1.8%.

** Alibaba Group lost 3.6% in Hong Kong, as Bloomberg News reported that China's anti-corruption watchdog was among the agencies involved in a recent inquiry into links between the e-commerce giant's affiliate Ant Group and state-owned Chinese companies. ** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong gained 1%.

