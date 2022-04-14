Left Menu

Govt approves 61 proposals of over Rs 19,000 cr under PLI scheme for textiles

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 15:51 IST
Govt approves 61 proposals of over Rs 19,000 cr under PLI scheme for textiles
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Thursday said it has approved 61 applications with an investment potential of over Rs 19,000 crore under the production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for textiles.

Textile Secretary U P Singh said that a total of 67 proposals were received under the PLI scheme for the textiles sector.

The proposed investment expected from the approved applicants is Rs 19,077 crore and the projected turnover is Rs 184,917 crore, Singh said.

The government had approved the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Textiles products -- MMF Apparel, MMF Fabrics and Products of Technical Textiles, for enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities and enhancing exports with an approved financial outlay of Rs 10,683 crore over a five-year period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

Vaccines have halved Italy's COVID-19 death toll, study shows

 Italy

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022