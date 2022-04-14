Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 18:08 IST
Ranbir-Alia get married, only close friends and family attend
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have tied the knot in a ceremony here, sources close to the actors said on Thursday as guests started leaving their Bandra apartment that served as the venue for the close-knit affair.

While there was no official word from the family, those close to the family said the ceremony formalities got over around 5.15 pm.

The first one to leave the apartment complex was Ranbir's brother-in-law Bharat Sahani. The bouncers sprung to action to clear the road for the celebrity guests' cars as soon as the ceremony was over.

The couple will pose for pictures after 7 pm on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

