Left Menu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to visit Ayodhya on Friday

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 14-04-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 18:09 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to visit Ayodhya on Friday
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will offer prayers at Ram Lalla and Hanumangarhi temple here during his day-long visit on Friday, official sources said.

Naidu will be reaching Ayodhya from Lucknow by a special presidential train that will depart from the Charbagh railway station in the state capital.

From Ayodhya, he will leave for Varanasi by the same train, the sources said.

The Ayodhya police took stock of the security arrangements on Thursday ahead of the vice-president's visit.

The Ayodhya railway station has been put under a strict security blanket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY (QuEST)

IIIT-HYDERABAD HOSTS FIRST NATIONAL SYMPOSIUM ON QUANTUM ENABLED SCIENCE AND...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022