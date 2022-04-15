Left Menu

Truckers in Argentina end protest that threatened grains transport -ministry

Argentinian truckers agreed on Thursday night to call off a strike that had paralyzed grains transport in the country since Monday, the transport ministry said. Truckers represented by the Federation of Argentine Carriers (FETRA) had been demanding higher freight rates and talks with the government on Wednesday failed to make progress.

Reuters | Updated: 15-04-2022 08:31 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 08:31 IST
Truckers in Argentina end protest that threatened grains transport -ministry

Argentinian truckers agreed on Thursday night to call off a strike that had paralyzed grains transport in the country since Monday, the transport ministry said.

Truckers represented by the Federation of Argentine Carriers (FETRA) had been demanding higher freight rates and talks with the government on Wednesday failed to make progress. A source close to the talks told Reuters that "it was finally resolved with an (increase of) 20% and the immediate lifting of the strike". Nearly 85% of grains in Argentina are transported to ports by truck, and the strike threatened grain exports in one of the world's top food exporters.

"After almost four hours of meeting, an 11% reference rate agreement was reached until the month of March," the source said. There was further discussion over April rates and a total of 20% was agreed, the person said, declining to be identified citing lack of authority to provide details on the negotiations. Argentina registered a monthly inflation rate of 6.7% in March, elevating the annual inflation rate to 55.1%.

FETRA has also complained about fuel shortages at a time when there is increased demand for moving soybean and corn crops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India
2
Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Celsius

Why so cold? Webb's mid-infrared instrument drops to below -266 degrees Cels...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid; Church of the Holy Sepulchre's ancient altar rediscovered, researchers say

Science News Roundup: Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatem...

 Global
4
Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Imran Khan's ex-wife suggests he can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022