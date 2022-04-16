Okinawa Autotech to recall 3,215 units of Praise Pro electric scooter

Electric two-wheeler manufacturing company Okinawa Autotech on Saturday said it will recall 3,215 units of Praise Pro electric scooters model to fix any issue related to batteries after a few of its vehicles caught fire recently. This is the first such move by any electric vehicle manufacturing company in India.

"This is part of a comprehensive power pack health checkup camps. The batteries will be checked for loose connectors or any damage and be repaired free of charge at any of the Okinawa authorized dealerships pan India" Okinawa Autotech said in a statement. The Bengaluru-based company said it is working closely with the dealer partners to ensure that the repair experience is as per the convenience of its customers. Vehicle owners will be contacted individually.

"This voluntary campaign is in the wake of the recent thermal incident and in line with the company's long-standing commitment to customer safety," Okinawa Autotech said. Three of Okinawa's scooters have caught fire since October 2021, resulting in two casualties. (ANI)

