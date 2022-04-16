Left Menu

Local designers have capability to make India global fashion capital: Goyal

You can work towards making India the fashion capital of the world, Goyal said while addressing the Convocation Ceremony of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Mumbai.Citing the example of local Kolhapuri chappals and Paithani sarees, the Union Minister further said the traditional Indian arts and handicrafts have the capability to become global fashion trends.The minister further said that the NIFT was going to start certificate courses for handloom weavers, handicraft artisans and others.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 22:41 IST
Local designers have capability to make India global fashion capital: Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian designers and artists have the skills and innovative ideas to make India the fashion capital of the world, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said on Saturday.

''Our designers and artists have the skill sets and innovative ideas. Indian designers, including NIFT graduates, are doing phenomenal work globally. You can work towards making India the fashion capital of the world,'' Goyal said while addressing the Convocation Ceremony of the National Institute of Fashion Technology, Mumbai.

Citing the example of local Kolhapuri chappals and Paithani sarees, the Union Minister further said the traditional Indian arts and handicrafts have the capability to become global fashion trends.

The minister further said that the NIFT was going to start certificate courses for handloom weavers, handicraft artisans and others. He urged the students to help the institution in designing the courses and mentoring the artists.

"Maybe adopt a cluster of weavers, consider up-skilling your workmen, educate them to do better work, help them improve their income by better designs, packaging, marketing, branding,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global
4
Axiom private astronauts to return home next week: Watch departure live

Axiom private astronauts to return home next week: Watch departure live

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022