Councillor’s husband shot dead in Ranchi

A ward councillor's husband was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Ranchi’s Hindpiri locality on Saturday evening, a police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Md Firoz alias Rinku, husband of Ranchi Municipal Corporation's ward-17 councillor Shabana Khan.

''Rinku was shot dead. We are currently gathering details from the spot. We can give more details only after the investigation gets completed,'' Hindpiri police station in-charge Vinay Kumar told PTI.

According to the police, bike-borne miscreants fired three bullets into Firoz and fled the spot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

