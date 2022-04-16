Left Menu

Councillor’s husband shot dead in Ranchi

We can give more details only after the investigation gets completed, Hindpiri police station in-charge Vinay Kumar told PTI.According to the police, bike-borne miscreants fired three bullets into Firoz and fled the spot.He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-04-2022 23:06 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 23:06 IST
Councillor’s husband shot dead in Ranchi
  • Country:
  • India

A ward councillor's husband was shot dead by unidentified miscreants in Ranchi’s Hindpiri locality on Saturday evening, a police officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Md Firoz alias Rinku, husband of Ranchi Municipal Corporation's ward-17 councillor Shabana Khan.

''Rinku was shot dead. We are currently gathering details from the spot. We can give more details only after the investigation gets completed,'' Hindpiri police station in-charge Vinay Kumar told PTI.

According to the police, bike-borne miscreants fired three bullets into Firoz and fled the spot.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

Best Way to Make Money on the Internet?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest crewed space mission; Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts land on Earth after China's longest...

 Global
3
Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

Pink Moon to light up night sky this Saturday: All you need to know

 Global
4
Axiom private astronauts to return home next week: Watch departure live

Axiom private astronauts to return home next week: Watch departure live

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022