Maruti hikes prices to offset impact of rising input costs
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it has increased prices of its entire model range with immediate effect in order to partially offset the impact of rise in input costs.
The company, which sells a range of vehicles from Alto to S-Cross, said the weighted average increase across models is 1.3 per cent (ex showroom Delhi).
In a regulatory filing on April 6, the company had noted that the cost of its vehicles continues to be adversely impacted due to increase in various input costs.
MSI has already hiked vehicle prices by around 8.8 per cent from January 2021 to March 2022, owing to constant increase in input costs.
