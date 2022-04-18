Left Menu

Seven shops gutted in fire in MP's Khandwa; no casualty

Seven shops were gutted in a fire in the communally sensitive Jalebi Chowk area adjacent to the famous Mahadevgarh temple in Khandwa city of Madhya Pradesh early Monday, police said. The CSP said tyres and burnt electric meters were found outside shops.When asked if the police suspects any communal angle in the incident, he said every aspect will be examined.

PTI | Khandwa | Updated: 18-04-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 12:30 IST
Seven shops gutted in fire in MP's Khandwa; no casualty
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven shops were gutted in a fire in the communally sensitive Jalebi Chowk area adjacent to the famous Mahadevgarh temple in Khandwa city of Madhya Pradesh early Monday, police said. No one was injured in the blaze which broke out at 3.20 AM. The flames were put out in an hour, Khandwa City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Lalit Gathre told PTI over the phone. He said the cause of the fire is being investigated from all angles given that the area is communally sensitive. The CSP said tyres and burnt electric meters were found outside shops.

When asked if the police suspects any communal angle in the incident, he said every aspect will be examined. A shop belonging to a Hindu man was also gutted in the fire, he added. "We are scanning the CCTV cameras in the locality, the CSP said He said the affected shops are engaged in the businesses of tyre remoulding, motor winding, tailoring and selling electrical goods. Gathre said the loss caused by the fire will be calculated once shop owners submit their applications and the list of gutted goods. ''After which, a case will be registered,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022