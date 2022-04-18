Left Menu

Spain to revise down 2022 GDP target, PM says

Spain will revise down its economic growth target for 2022, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday in a TV interview.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 18-04-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 12:49 IST
Spain to revise down 2022 GDP target, PM says
Pedro Sanchez Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain will revise its economic growth target for 2022, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday in a TV interview. The government is set to update its bullish 7% growth projection for 2022 later this month to take into account the impact of inflation stoked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"There will be a downward revision of growth figures in Spain, Europe, and the world, it is a fact, but that does not mean that Spain will not continue growing and creating jobs," Sanchez told Antena3 TV station. The Bank of Spain expects the gross domestic product to expand by 4.5% in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022