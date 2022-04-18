Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 13:51 IST
Zinc futures rise on spot demand
Zinc prices on Monday rose by Rs 2.30 to Rs 375 per kilogram in the futures trade tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for April delivery traded higher by Rs 2.30 or 0.62 per cent at Rs 375 per kg with a business turnover of 1,637 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants, following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries, kept zinc prices higher in the futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

