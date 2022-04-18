IPM India Certified as Great Place to Work

NEW DELHI, April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited (IPM India), a country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc. (PMI), has been certified as Great Place to Work 2022-23 by the Great Places to Work Institute, for the second time.

As the company takes forward its transformation journey, it embodies an inclusive culture and fosters diverse teams - essential to driving an innovative and progressive organization. IPM India has implemented an advanced 'people-first' strategy, to enrich the working environment for their employees. The company strives to be a catalyst of change - by onboarding the most talented industry professionals and mentoring them through varied experiences, across competitive roles, cross functional market projects and movements, global and regional exposure, comprehensive learning programs and career coaching - to realize their full potential.

On the occasion, Alexander Reisch, Managing Director, IPM India,said, ''It is a proud moment for us to be recognised as a Great Place to Work for the second time in India. We have undertaken a path of cultural transformation to be a future-ready organisation. This journey has instilled a sense of pride in our employees for the organization and this certification is a testament to our people centric policies.'' Expressing gratitude towards employees, IPM India's People & Culture Director, Ms. Jasneet Kaur, said, ''We are delighted to be certified as a Great Place to Work owing to our transformation journey over the last few years. As an organization we believe in continuously raising the bar and becoming an employer of choice. This recognition reinforces our commitment to respect for diversity and equal opportunity to employees.'' In addition to being Great Place to Work certified in 2022, IPM India was also recognized by Top Employer's Institute. IPM India is the only organization in India to achieve EQUAL SALARY certification in 2018 and 2019.

About Great Places to Work Institute: Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited: IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands SARL of Switzerland and two Indian entities, Godfrey Phillips India Limited and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

