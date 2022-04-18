Bloomsbury India ties up with specialty coffee retailer to launch 'Blue Tokai Library'

In a bid to highlight the best of Indian authors and their literature to coffee-lovers across India, publishing house Bloomsbury India on Monday joined hands with specialty coffee retailer Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters for the launch of 'Blue Tokai Library'.

The initiative, which brings together the classic combination of books and coffee, will be first launched at Blue Tokai's cafés at Vasant Vihar and Mehrauli in Delhi, Kala Ghoda in Mumbai, Koramangala in Bengaluru and Park Street in Kolkata, before expanding to other cities and cafés in the coming months, said the publishing house in a statement.

“We are delighted at this opportunity to bring fine books to a larger, discerning audience. Feel with us the excitement of opening a fresh, original work from the pen of acclaimed authors. Happy reading!,'' said Krishan Chopra, editor-in-chief, Bloomsbury India.

Designed as a quiet and comfortable zone, the ‘Blue Tokai Library’ claims to offer an ideal spot for customers to grab their favourite coffee and settle down with a book.

The visitors will have access to over 500 books across fiction, non-fiction and bestsellers from the house of Bloomsbury India, including ''Driven'' by Vijay Lokapally, ''India that Is Bharat'' by J Sai Deepak, ''Allahu Akbar'' by Manimugdha Sharma, ''Love in the Time of Affluenza'' by Shunali Khullar Shroff, ''Raj Kapoor'' by Rahul Rawail and Pranika Sharma.

''In today’s world, we all need some time to lose ourselves in stories, away from the demands of everyday life. Our collaboration with Bloomsbury India offers our customers a more enhanced in-café experience, with a compelling collection of books to pair with their favourite brews while they take some time out for themselves,'' said Namrata Asthana, co-founder and CMO, Blue Tokai Coffee Roasters.

Last year, Blue Tokai also started an online community initiative called 'BT Huddle' to engage with people from all walks of life and with varied interests. The sessions under the initiative have featured well-known authors like William Dalrymple, Ma Anand Sheela, Aanchal Malhotra, Kavita Puri, Aysha Tanya, Nandita Iyer and Sahar Mansoor.

The Blue Tokai Library will host author events across its cafes on the occasion of 'World Book Day' on April 23. PTI MG SRY

