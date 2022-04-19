Road accident in Deoria, six dead

An SUV collided with a bus here, leaving six persons returning from a marriage function dead and around 12 injured, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place at 10:30 pm on Monday near Indrapur village on the Gauribazar-Rudrapur road. The bus was going to Rudrapur from Gorakhpur.

The condition of one of the injured is serious.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

In a tweet in Hindi, he directed officials that proper treatment be provided to the injured persons.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rajesh Sonkar said the accident took place when the passengers of the SUV belonging to to Kushinagar district were returning from a marriage function.

The deceased have been identified as Ramprakash Singh, Vashisht Singh, Jokhan Singh, Ankur Pandey and Ramanand Maurya. One of the deceased was among the passengers of the bus, whose identity could not be ascertained.

District Magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh and Superintendent of Police Sripati Mishra visited the district hospital on Monday night to enquire about the condition of the injured persons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)