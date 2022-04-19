Spain's PM Sanchez to visit Ukraine in coming days

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez will travel to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv to meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in the coming days, a government source said on Tuesday.

Sanchez follows the footsteps of several other European leaders, including European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, and British and Czech premiers, who have traveled to Ukraine since Russia's invasion of the country in a show of support for its president and people. Sanchez said on Monday Spain would reopen its embassy in Kyiv, which has been closed since Feb. 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)