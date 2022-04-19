HMSI launches 2022 Gold Wing Tour tagged at Rs 39.2 lakh

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) on Tuesday said it has launched the new version of superbike Gold Wing Tour in the country, priced at Rs 39.2 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2022 Gold Wing Tour comes as a completely built-up from Japan, and features dual clutch transmission (DCT) with an airbag.

''Over the years, Gold Wing has strengthened its reputation as a technological flagship from Honda. Raising the level of touring experience by several notches, we turn a new chapter in redefining luxury on two-wheels with the 2022 Gold Wing Tour DCT model with Airbag in India,'' HMSI Managing Director, President & CEO Atsushi Ogata said in a statement.

The bike comes with a 1,833 cc liquid-cooled engine and features like idling stop system, hill start assist among others.

''Gold Wing Tour offers a tailored riding experience as it offers the right mix of presets coupled with rider inputs for touring across different road conditions,'' HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria stated.

The company has also opened the bookings for the model, he added.

