CryptoBiz Launches Major Upgrade to existing Crypto Platform

Phased Revamp includes easier access to a safer and easier withdrawals New Delhi, 19th April, 2022- Leading digital exchange platform, CryptoBiz has recently launched a phased overhaul of its cryptocurrency trading platform to prioritise customer experience and interface by allowing seamless access to digital assets across centralized and decentralized exchanges. While the beta version is already launched, the final version with top-notch features will be available for customers from 10th May onwards. As part of the upgrade, the platform will offer the following features: ● Seamless interface for a better security ● Priority support option with 24x7 customer assistance ● Automated strategies and tools for crypto investors Speaking about the development, Founder Rahul Rathod says, ''Cryptocurrency is an emerging market with leading investors jumping onto the bandwagon. But this burgeoning sector suffers largely due to lack of support and adequate information. As a result, we are focused towards providing seamless user-interface backed by 24x7 customer support, opening the door to a new wave of investors.'' The platform also said in a statement that they are soon going to add a calling feature in the second phase of customer development. CryptoBiz, with its integrated exchange, will serve as a single access point account for easy access to a broad range of assets across centralized and decentralized sources—addressing market fragmentation issues that have long plagued the industry.

Standing at par with the major crypto exchanges in India, CryptoBiz has additionally launched several advanced features to disrupt the existing system and is backed by CEO Rahul Rathod who has been proposing a just system for taxing, regulating and promoting cryptocurrencies market in India. From offering an increased staking duration to introducing a one-of-a-kind NFT marketplace for users, the platform is likely becoming the go-to-choice for a better and a more secure investment.

About CryptoBiz Exchange: One of the fastest developing exchanges in the cryptocurrency world, CryptoBiz is an upbeat cryptocurrency exchange with advanced functionalities but a very easy-to-use interface. CryptoBiz exchange includes options of investing, trading and staking in Cryptocurrencies and is about to launch their virtual marketplace for seamless buy/sell of NFT's while promoting Indian creators. All such major functionalities could be seamlessly accessed by users on their all-in-one application.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)