Actor Neetu Tyagi: Changing Gears for Passion, from a Successful Corporate Honcho to a Budding Actor

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], April 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): An artist by heart, a foodie and an explorer, Neetu Tyagi is an inspiration for many who wish to follow their passions but are hesitant when it comes to leaving their successful, cushiony corporate careers. Neetu Tyagi, a Gurugram resident, has acted in the recently released movie 'Beast'. She has been noticed and appreciated for her role as a RAW agent in the South Indian blockbuster. The movie opens with a shot featuring her interface with Superstar Vijay. Having worked as a Corporate Services Professional with leading European, US and Asian multinationals for over 25 years, Neetu had left her plush job at a fortune 100 firm and recently decided to pursue her calling in acting, modelling and stand-up comedy.

In just a short period of her newbie acting career, she is already going places. Neetu's oeuvre so far contains some incredibly impressive projects. She has already been featured in ad campaigns of leading and reputed brands, including Fabindia, HDFC Mutual Funds and Akudo Cards, besides playing varied roles across OTT platforms, Bollywood and Kollywood films that are underway. Her initial success has made her confident and boosted her appetite for more work. For now, Neetu is enjoying this phase of connecting with varied audiences and bringing about cheer as she awaits her upcoming projects to be released.

According to Neetu, "I am a through and through adventurer! My endless passion for acting made me take this leap of faith. Certainly, it was not an accident but a planned move, however, it was the riskiest thing that I have ever done in my entire life. I am thankful to God that I could start in the right direction. And I am really grateful to my directors, colleagues and audiences who have accepted me whole-heartedly and have supported me in my endeavours. It's just a starting and I can't wait to discover more facets of the world of acting." A multi-dimensional artist, Neetu can speak in different languages, including, English, Hindi and Punjabi among others. She has also learnt belly dancing, salsa and a bit of theatre.

Having earned many global accolades in the corporate sector, she now hopes to win many hearts with her creative talent. As an avid explorer, the adventure streak is ingrained in Neetu. From Quad Biking in deserts to Skydiving, hiking to Bungee Jumping, Rock Climbing to Ziplining, she has already pursued various adventurous activities and looks forward to many such invigorating experiences in her journey ahead.

A doting mother of 20 & 16-year-old kids, she finds cooking and baking for her kids therapeutic. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)