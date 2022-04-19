Left Menu

Home, car loans get expensive as SBI, Axis Bank, others hike lending rates

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), and other government and private banks including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Tuesday increased their benchmark lending rates by up to 10 basis points or 0.10 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 19:12 IST
Home, car loans get expensive as SBI, Axis Bank, others hike lending rates
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), and other government and private banks including Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda and Kotak Mahindra Bank, on Tuesday increased their benchmark lending rates by up to 10 basis points or 0.10 per cent. This will make the home, car, personal and other loans more expensive. Equated monthly installment (EMI) for different categories of loans will go up.

State Bank of India has increased its marginal cost of funding based lending rate (MCLR) by 0.10 per cent across tenors, as per data available at SBI website. Bank of Baroda has increased its one-year MCLR by 0.05 per cent.

Private sector lenders Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have also hiked one-year MCLR rates. Banks have hiked lending rates for the first time in around three years. Other banks are also likely to increase their lending rates in the coming days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

NASA telescope hunts for long gravitational waves from monster black holes

 Global
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022