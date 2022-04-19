Left Menu

FPI investment limit in g-sec unchanged at 6 pc of outstanding stocks of securities for FY23: RBI

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-04-2022 22:13 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 22:13 IST
The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said the limits for investment in government securities (g-secs), state development loans and corporate bonds will remain unchanged at 6 per cent, 2 per cent and 15 per cent, respectively, of outstanding stocks of securities for the current financial year.

As of now, all investments by eligible investors in the 'specified securities' shall be reckoned under the Fully Accessible Route (FAR), the RBI said in a notification.

The allocation of incremental changes in the g-sec limit (in absolute terms) over the two sub-categories – general and long-term – shall be retained at 50:50 for FY2022-23, the notification said.

The entire increase in limits for SDLs (in absolute terms) has been added to the general sub-category of state development loans, it added.

The notification further said the aggregate limit of the notional amount of Credit Default Swaps (CDS) sold by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) shall be 5 per cent of the outstanding stock of corporate bonds. Accordingly, an additional limit of Rs 2,22,623 crore is set out for FY 2022-23.

