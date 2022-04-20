Left Menu

Twenty burnt to death in Nigeria road accident

Reuters | Updated: 20-04-2022 04:10 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 04:10 IST
Twenty people, including children, were burnt to death after a public mini-bus collided with a car on a highway in northern Nigeria, the road safety agency said on Tuesday.

"The accident was caused by a speed violation. A driver was injured, 20 were killed and burnt to ashes," the Bauchi state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) said in a statement.

In Africa's most populous nation, many roads are poorly maintained and riven with potholes, leading to accidents that claim dozens of lives every year.

