Left Menu

UK watchdog sets target of 40% women on company boards

The FCA's final rules on Wednesday made no major changes to the proposals. The requirements will apply to financial accounting periods starting from April 1, 2022, meaning reporting would start to appear in annual reports published from early next year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 20-04-2022 14:58 IST
UK watchdog sets target of 40% women on company boards
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's financial watchdog on Wednesday set diversity targets for listed companies, including that 40% of boards should be women. The Financial Conduct Authority said companies will have to make annual statements showing how they are complying with the new rules, or explain any divergences.

The FCA proposed https://www.fca.org.uk/publication/consultation/cp21-24.pdf last July at least 40% of board members should be women, with one senior position such as company chair, chief executive or chief financial officer held by a woman, and at least one board member from a non-white ethnic minority background. The FCA's final rules on Wednesday made no major changes to the proposals.

The requirements will apply to financial accounting periods starting from April 1, 2022, meaning reporting would start to appear in annual reports published from early next year. The watchdog said it would review the rules in three years' time to make sure they are working and to check if the diversity targets are still appropriate.

"As investors pay increasing attention to diversity at the top of the companies they invest in, enhancing transparency at Board and executive management level will help hold companies to account and drive further progress," said Sarah Pritchard, the FCA's executive director of markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera spots odd-shaped impact crater on Mars

 United States
2
Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

Direct selling entities in compliance with all laws: ADSEI

 Global
3
Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

 Russia
4
Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-level probe underway

Cyber security breach by military officials on WhatsApp unearthed, high-leve...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022